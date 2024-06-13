WHS Sports Hub Partners with Franklin Sports to introduce Pickleball in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 12: WHS Sports Hub has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Franklin Sports, a leading sports equipment company based in the USA, to introduce pickleball to Kashmir. This partnership marks a significant milestone as WHS Sports Hub established Jammu & Kashmir’s first pickleball court in 2023.

The inaugural Pickleball Demo and Introduction Clinic, organized by Franklin Sports, was held at WHS Sports Hub in Sonwar Bagh, Srinagar. This event provided a unique and thrilling opportunity for local sports enthusiasts to experience the sport firsthand. The clinic was led by Mr. Manish Rao, a pickleball professional and the Director of Franklin, India. Participants were able to learn from experienced players, understand the rules of the game, and gain valuable insights into the sport.

WHS Sports Hub Co-Founders Farid Singh and Viraj Singh hosted the event, expressing their enthusiasm for bringing this innovative sport to Kashmir. “We are proud to host the first pickleball event in the region. Our goal is to foster the love for sports and introduce new and exciting activities to our community,” said Farid Singh.

Pickleball, a rapidly growing sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, offers a unique and engaging experience for players of all ages and skill levels. The clinic served as an ideal introduction for those looking to explore a new sport.

WHS Sports Hub is committed to promoting sports and wellness in the Srinagar region. With a strong focus on community engagement and the development of local talent, WHS Sports Hub aims to provide top-notch facilities and opportunities for sports enthusiasts.

Franklin Sports is a renowned name in the sports industry, known for creating innovative and high-quality sports equipment and training programs. Their expertise in pickleball is recognized globally, making them the perfect partner for introducing this exciting sport to Kashmir.

This collaboration between WHS Sports Hub and Franklin Sports is expected to significantly impact the local sports scene, offering new opportunities and fostering a love for pickleball among the community.