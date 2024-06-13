DC Srinagar presides over live demonstration of mock drill on flood response at Nehru Park

Srinagar, June 12: In order to to enhance response capabilities for the robust rescue operation during floods, the District Administration Srinagar in collaboration with 13th Bn of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Wednesdays conducted a joint Mock Drill at Nehru Park, here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was witnessed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria; Additional Commandant, NDRF & DSP SDRF besides officers of Revenue, Health Department and local Quick Response Teams.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that objective of the event is to augment the capabilities of rescue teams and to create awareness among the general people to build a resilient community.

He said the demonstrations showcased the efforts required to save the people trapped in flood.

Regarding the mitigation of impact of disasters, he said that the Administration is well versed and better prepared to respond to any eventuality of natural and man-made disasters.

He maintained that the Administration conducts continuous audit of equipment and machinery to keep them in a standby position for better and timely response.

While speaking about the safety protocol to be followed by Shikara Wallas in Dal Lake, DC vouched that in coming days there would be safety audit of all Shikaras.

Further, DC stressed on Shikara Wallas to take passengers on board only within the permissible limit.

Meanwhile, the NDRF & SDRF teams demonstrated how they respond to emergencies particularly during floods and the tools used to rescue people besides transmission of communication from responders.