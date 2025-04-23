April snow results in Rs 11 Cr loss to Kargil’s fruit crops

Kargil, April 22: The recent unseasonal snowfall this month has caused widespread devastation to fruit crops across Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh resulting in the losses of almost RS 11 crore to the horticulture sector.

Apricot and apple orchards have been worst hit as per the officials and farmers. In response to the crisis, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Haji Hanifa Jan, conducted an on-ground visit to some of the worst-hit areas, including Goma Kargil, Baroo, Minjee and Hardass. He was accompanied by local councillors and senior officials from the horticulture, forest, and revenue departments to assess the extent of the damage and engage with affected farmers.

Expressing concern during his visit, MP Hanifa Jan said: “Apricot is not just a crop; it is the backbone of the local economy in Kargil. The unexpected snowfall has severely damaged it.”

He assured that a comprehensive damage report would be submitted to both the Central Government and the UT Administration to expedite relief and compensation measures. The MP also urged the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil to launch an immediate and thorough damage assessment and to formulate a robust support package for affected farmers.

During the visit, several farmers shared their distress over the situation. “I have been growing apricots for decades. This snowfall has destroyed almost my entire crop. I don’t know how I will feed my family now,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a farmer from Baroo.

“The damage to my apple trees is also devastating. These crops take years to grow, and all of that effort is now wasted in just a few days of snowfall,” said Nazir Hussain, a farmer from Minjee.

Another farmer, Shamsher Ali from Hardass, said: “I have invested everything I had into this season’s harvest. The loss is not just financial; it’s a blow to our community. Apricot farming is our livelihood.”

Highlighting the strategic significance of apricot cultivation in the region, Hanifa Jan said that apricot from Kargil has been recognised under the Government of India’s ‘One District One Product’ initiative. “This recognition makes timely intervention even more crucial,” he said.