SKUAST-K hosts training programme to boost rice cultivation in tribal areas

Srinagar, April 22: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Tuesday organised a successful Training-cum-Distribution Programme under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP)-Rice initiative on April 22, at the Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops (MRCFC) in Khudwani. The event saw enthusiastic participation from a large group of tribal farmers from Pulwama and Anantnag districts, and was honoured by the presence of Professor Najeeb-ul-Rehman Sofi, Associate Director Research (ADR), who attended as the Chief Guest.

The programme aimed to introduce vital technological interventions that would enhance rice production, promote resource-efficient practices, and support climate-resilient agriculture in the high-altitude tribal regions. During his address, Professor Sofi highlighted the importance of the TSP initiative, a key component of the Government of India’s inclusive development agenda, designed to uplift tribal farming communities through targeted financial and technical interventions. He also stressed the role of MRCFC in tailoring agricultural solutions suited to the unique agro-ecological conditions of the region. Professor Nazir A. Teeli provided a comprehensive lecture on best agronomic practices for rice cultivation in mountainous areas, focusing on aspects such as timely transplanting, variety selection, water and weed management, and optimising plant population for better yield. Dr. Fayaz A. Mohiddin conducted a practical demonstration on the use of bioagents, with a focus on Trichoderma spp., a type of fungi known for its biocontrol properties against soil-borne pathogens. Meanwhile, Dr. Aabid H. Lone discussed the importance of soil health and nutrient management in sustaining long-term rice productivity. He elaborated on balanced fertilisation strategies, the role of organic amendments, and the integration of biofertilizers to combat soil degradation, especially in fragile ecosystems. To further support the farmers, quality seeds of improved rice varieties (Shalimar Rice-05, Shalimar Rice-09, K-332), soil health cards, Trichoderma formulations, and farm tools were distributed. These interventions are aimed at improving input-use efficiency, closing yield gaps, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for the tribal farming community.

Certificate course on INM for input dealers starts at KVK Poonch

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J), Krishi Vigyan Kendra Poonch, Tuesday started 15-day certificate course on Integrated Nutrient Management (INM) for input dealers.

At the beginning of the course, Chief Scientist, Head, KVK Poonch, Dr. Ajay Gupta, extended a warm welcome to the participants. He highlighted the importance of training programme to the participants and informed that dealers and retailers play a crucial role in motivating farmers to apply fertilizers in a balanced manner, and therefore the dealers, retailers are essential change agents in this process. He elaborated the importance of plant nutrients and role of fertilizers in green revolution and affirmed that 15 days certificate program will empower them to sell fertilizers in an appropriate manner in provisions with the fertilizer Act. On the occasion, Dr. Muzafar Mir Scientist KVK Poonch stated that the proper sale of fertilizers significantly alleviates environmental strain by

deterring fraudsters from engaging in dishonest practices of fertilizer sale. He expressed optimism that the 15-day course will enable participants on the roles and responsibilities of dealers with regard to procurement and sale of fertilizers. Outlining the schedule for 15-day training programme, Dr. Mushtaq Guroo from KVK Poonch mentioned that a series of lectures and practicals on various aspects of fertilizers, shall be conducted by different experts from KVK and SKUAST-Jammu. A group of 30 interested participants from different areas of Poonch district are taking part in the training on INM.