Govt to pay first installment of 200 e-buses operating in J&K

Jammu, Apr 19: The government of J&K is about to complete the documentation process which will pave the way for the payment of 1st installment of two hundred (200) e-buses operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K Govt had an agreement of 12 years with the Tata Motors as per which it (Tata Motors) will be paid installment by the J&K Govt on monthly basis based on the number of Kms travelled by the 200 e-buses operating in this UT.

“As per the agreement with Tata Motors, J&K Govt will have to pay Rs 48 per km for 9 mtr buses and Rs 55 per Km for 12 mtr e-buses operating in the UT of J&K,” General Manager, Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), Ashish Anand informed Rising Kashmir.

He said that the documentation process got delayed due to certain technicalities involved in the process. “Now, the documentation process is in the final stages and very soon the 1st installment of 200 e-buses will be paid to Tata Motors as per the agreement,” Ashish Anand, who is also Nodal Officer of e-buses in J&K, said.

Meanwhile, sources said that as an obligation, the J&K Govt has already paid ‘money on account’ to the Tata Motors as per the agreement.

The e-buses in J&K were flagged off by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on January 26th last year. After flagging off the e-buses, Shah said that this project (e-buses) has started with the operation and maintenance of these buses for 12 years at a cost of Rs 561 crore.

Recently, the Omar Abdullah led Govt had announced free services for women travelling in the e-buses in J&K.