Apni Party condemns relentless cross-border shelling

Srinagar, May 09: Apni Party on Friday strongly condemned the ongoing shelling by Pakistani forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, which has resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians—including at least four women—and left many people injured. The mortar shelling from across the borders has caused widespread damage to homes, commercial buildings, and vehicles in Poonch, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

The party in a statement said: “Apni Party strongly condemns the relentless firing and mortar shelling from across the border at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Kupwara, and Baramulla. These continuous attacks by Pakistani forces have resulted in the deaths of at least 15 innocent civilians, including four women, and left more than 70 people injured. The shelling has also inflicted severe damage to homes, shops, and vehicles across multiple districts, with the worst-affected areas being Poonch, as well as Karnah and Tangdhar in Kupwara, and Uri in Baramulla district.”

The Apni Party said it was painful to see innocent people being targeted, assaulted, killed and injured by the mindless violence from across the border. “Residents of the affected areas are fleeing in a desperate attempt to save their lives, leaving behind their homes, belongings, and land with standing crops. They are terrified and deeply distressed by the situation. Apni Party strongly condemns this aggression and violence from across the border,” the statement said.

Apni Party demanded an immediate and unconditional end to the ongoing firing and shelling by Pakistani forces, stressing the urgent need to put an end to these hostile actions that are inflicting severe damage on both civilian lives and vital infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.