AIP urges immediate release of Er Rashid amid escalating LoC tensions

Srinagar, May 09: The Awami Itehad Party (AIP) has expressed deep concern over the escalating situation along the Line of Control (LoC), where cross-border shelling, firing, drone attacks and missile strikes are causing unprecedented damage to life and property. In this backdrop, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi has urged the Government of India to immediately release Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramulla Er Rashid.

In a statement issued here, Inam said, “It is imperative for the Government of India to release MP Er Rashid without further delay. The people of his parliamentary constituency, who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing violence, need his leadership and support. It is important to remember that during past manmade or natural crises in LoC areas such as Gurez, Machil, Karnah, Keran, Uri, Poonch, and Rajouri, Er Rashid was always the first to reach out, providing assistance and assurance to the affected people. His presence not only brought relief but also gave a sense of accommodation and credibility to democratic institutions.”

The statement further emphasised that Er Rashid’s unwavering commitment to the people of border areas during crises has always exemplified true leadership. “Er Rashid’s immediate release would not only be a humanitarian gesture but also a step towards maintaining democratic credibility and strengthening the bond between the state and its citizens,” he said.

Inam added, “People are suffering and their representative must be allowed to stand by them in this hour of need. We appeal to the authorities to make a humanitarian and democratic decision by facilitating MP Er Rashid’s release.

AIP has called upon civil society, political leaders and human rights organisations to join hands in advocating for the immediate release of Er Rashid, underscoring that his presence in the affected areas is indispensable at this critical juncture.