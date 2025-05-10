JKPCC sets up control room to assist shelling-affected residents

Srinagar, May 09: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday set up a control room consisting of senior party functionaries and DCC presidents, who will remain available to render all possible assistance to shelling-affected people.

The party in a statement issued here shared the name of the members with the helpline numbers: S S Channi – 9419000784, Nissar Ahmad Mundo – 9419006694, Irfan Naqib – 9419000470, Dr Audl Farooq Mir Lasjan – 9419001064, Fayaz Ahmad Mir – 9596457388, Iqbal Mir – 7006704522, Umer Jaan – 9906712321, Arshid Ahmad Tantray – 9797788558, Mushtaq Tantray – 7006002960, Dr Waleed – 8713855555 and Bilal Mir – 9906786835.

“The control room will work in close coordination with the administration ensuring that people get timely support and assistance,” the party said.