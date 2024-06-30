AMP’s 93rd Job Fair: Need to encourage culture of innovation, ent’ship to address unemployment: KU VC

Srinagar, June 29: To empower students and community members with meaningful employment opportunities, encouraging professional growth and development within the region, the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir (KU), in collaboration with the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) and Jamia Hamdard Business and Employment Bureau, Saturday, organised the AMP’s 93rd job fair here.

Over 25 companies across various industries, including IT, healthcare, education, finance and engineering participated in the the job fair.

More than a 1000 aspirants turned up for a total of 7000 job opportunities offered in the fair.

Employers from various recruiting companies conducted on-the-spot interviews offering numerous placement opportunities to them.

In her message, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, appreciated the collaborative effort in organising the job fair.

“We need such initiatives to address unemployment and encourage a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the region,” Prof Khan said, adding that the varsity is committed to providing students with the resources and opportunities necessary to succeed in their professional endeavours.

KU Registrar, Prof Nasser Iqbal, stressed on the job aspirants to update their skills and be positive and confident.

“Youth need to explore opportunities both within India and globally and to continuously update their skills to remain competitive,” Prof Nasser said while advising the aspirants.

Officer on Special Duty, Jamia Hamdard, Showkat Mufti, provided an overview of the job fair and highlighted the philanthropic endeavours of Jamia Hamdard.

“At Hamdard National Foundation (HNF), we are committed to empowering youth through education and employment opportunities,” he said, while emphasising the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing unemployment.

Head, Employment Assistance Cell, AMP, Shahid Haider, expressed his dedication to Kashmir by choosing to be present at the KU’s job fair, despite AMP organising four other job fairs across the country the same day.

“Over 7000 vacancies are available and AMP has facilitated the job placement of around 75,000 students to date,” he added.

In his welcome address, Director, CCPC, KU, Prof Nazir Ahmed Dar, highlighted the importance of creating environments that encourage professional growth and long-term success.

“Keeping in view the increasing employment concerns, CCPC has started the free ‘Residential Coaching Programme’ for civil service examinations from this year where the aspirants will be provided free coaching, boarding and lodging at the University of Kashmir,” he added.

Faculty at CCPC, Fatima Ali, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session while as, Deputy Director, CCPC, Dr Ishtiaq Hussain, proposed the formal vote of the thanks.