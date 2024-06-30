Admin dedicated to ensure a smooth & secure Yatra: Div Com

Srinagar, June 29: Following the commencement of the 52-day Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, pilgrims from across the country have expressed admiration for the meticulous arrangements made by the LG administration and the Shrine Board for this year’s pilgrimage.

Devotees commended the administration and the Shrine Board for their meticulous planning and execution. The arrangements included better accommodation facilities, medical aid centres, and security measures that made the pilgrimage more comfortable and secure.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told Rising Kashmir that adequate arrangements are in place for safe and secure Yatra. We are delighted to know that the yatris have appreciated our efforts, he said.

“Our aim has always been to provide a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience to the pilgrims, and we will continue to improve and innovate in the coming years,” Div Com said.

He said that special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of all pilgrims as they begin their sacred journey to the revered Amarnath Cave Shrine.

“In line with the commitment to providing seamless support, comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the needs of the pilgrims, including medical facilities, sanitation, and round-the-clock security,” he said, adding, administration is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for all participants in this year’s Yatra.

Ashu Sharma, a pilgrim from Rajasthan said that he has been undertaking this divine journey for the past five years, but this years’ experience has been the best so far.

“We reached in the morning at Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar and authorities have made all necessary arrangements for our convenience,” he said.

“The hospitality and support we received from the locals during our yatra were heart-warming. Without their cooperation, this journey would have been impossible,” Sharma said.

Sunil Yadav, another yatri from Patna Bihar said that people of Kashmir have been so welcoming and helpful throughout our journey. We are deeply grateful for their support, which has made this yatra even more memorable for us, she said.

Yadav said locals are playing a crucial role in ensuring the success of the pilgrimage. It is my second time visiting Kashmir but this time arrangements are better as compared to the past.

“From providing assistance to pilgrims during difficult terrains to offering food and shelter along the route, their support is indispensable in making the yatra a smooth and pleasant experience, ” she said, adding that they are going for the Yatra on Monday.

Bilal Ahmad, member of Bhandara associations, said that they have set up langars for the yatris, ensuring they face no difficulties during their spiritual journey. I am grateful to the administration for their necessary support,” he said.