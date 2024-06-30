PIB Leh organizes media workshop on three New Criminal Laws

Leh, June 29: A one-day workshop on three New Criminal Laws was organized by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Leh, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India at the Conference Hall of DC Office Leh on Saturday.

The three new laws, ‘Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita’ (BNSS) 2023, ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’ (BNS) 2023, and ‘Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam’ (BSA) 2023 were passed by the Parliament in 2023 and will come into effect from July 1, 2024. These laws repeal the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The workshop was presided over by ADDC Leh Sonam Norbu and Mohammad Shafi Lassu, President Bar Association, Leh was the expert speaker on the occasion. Director, Central Bureau of Commmunication (CBC), J&K and Ladakh Ghulam Abbas was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Norbu thanked PIB for organizing the workshop on such a critical subject. He said that media will help propagate the message and will take knowledge regarding the new laws to the masses.

Norbu stressed upon the media to work with utmost responsibility so that people can have correct and up to date information about what their rights are what they should expect from the law and law enforcing authorities. He said that media persons should hold extensive discussions with lawyers and members of the judiciary to simplify matters for the citizens and make sure that the benefit of these discussions reaches the last person in the queue so that no individual is left out.

President Bar Association Leh, Mohammad Shafi Lassu gave a detailed overview of the three New Laws and explained how these laws are different from the archaic and outdated laws of the past. He highlighted the various provisions that will benefit the individual and also the overall justice delivery system.

Lassu stressed upon the fact that the new laws have been devised with an intention to provide justice and not to victimize or penalize anyone. With reference to the age old issue of justice delivery being unnecessarily delayed, he said that the infamous practice of “tareekh pe tareekh” will become obsolete once the new laws come into effect.

Delivering the welcome address earlier, Abbas threw light on the mandate of PIB and said that PIB works as a bridge between the government and the public with the help of the media. He said that the government can only reach out to the masses through the media and the media should also play its part by bringing feedback from the masses to the notice of the authorities.

Abbas said that the media has an important role to play in the current situation as it can sensitise and familiarize the masses with regard to the changes that have been made in the overall justice delivery process. He also said that the government has launched the Sankalan App through which media persons and also common people can get more information about the new laws.

An interactive question-answer round was also held after the technical session in which the journalists shared their doubts with the expert and sought clarifications.

The journalists thanked PIB for organizing the workshop and expressed the desire that more such informative programmes would be held in the future.

The proceedings of the workshop were conducted by Khursheed Yousuf Field Publicity Officer, CBC Udhampur. Yousuf also presented the vote of thanks.