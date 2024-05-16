Developing Story

Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar, likely to chair security review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit starting Thursday, during which he is expected to chair a security review meeting.

Shah arrived at a hotel in Srinagar where he is scheduled to meet with local BJP leaders ahead of the remaining two phases of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, Shah is likely to be briefed about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir by top security officials. The briefing is significant as the Lok Sabha elections will be followed by the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

Additionally, the Union Territory might witness assembly elections after the Amarnath Yatra, as the Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 30 for holding the polls.(KNS)

