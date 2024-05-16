LS Polls 2024: Over 94% Elderly, PwD Voters avail Home Voting facility at Kupwara

Poll officials in this frontier Kupwara district walked extra mile to reach the door steps of elderly and PwD voters at different far-off areas, who had earlier submitted requests to avail the home voting option introduced by the Election Authorities.

The Election Commission of India has introduced this facility for this first time during this Lok Sabha Election, 2024 to help senior citizens above 85 years of age and those listed under Persons with Disabilities category.

Out of total 412 such voters 389 voters casted their votes during the three day long home voting process which concluded today successfully.

Out of 194 elderly (85 Plus) voters, 180 casted their votes and 218 PwD voters, 209 used their right to franchise through home voting option.

The number constitutes over 94% of the eligible voters who had opted for the facility.

District Election Officer Kupwara had constituted 40 dedicated poll parties which reached their homes located in far-off areas braving hilly terrains to cover the eligible voters.

The home voters have hailed the Election Commission and District Election Office Kupwara for reaching their doorsteps and providing them with such facilities at their homes.

Senior citizens and specially-abled voters who had registered for the home voting facility were very enthusiastic after casting their votes at their homes. While expressing joy, they said that they are going to cast their votes for the first time from their homes, which otherwise would have been difficult for them to reach the polling station due to their health conditions.