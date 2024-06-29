Amarnathji Yatra: Div Com visits command centre in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 28: With the official commencement of holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited Integrated Control & Command Centre HMT, Srinagar to assess the readiness of the centre to help in the smooth and successful conduct of yatra.

During his visit, Div Com interacted with the officers and officials, and enquired about the preparations by their respective departments for ensuring comfortable journey of pilgrims.

He instructed designated officers to keep themselves updated with the logistics and responsibilities of their departments at base camps to provide devotees regular and timely services.

With respect to proper surveillance of both the axis to holy Cave, Div Com directed concerned officers to keep strict vigil over the movement of yatra convoys besides other establishments including base camps.

In order to combat any eventuality or disaster during the period of Amarnath yatra through rapid response for rescue operation, Div Com asked all the officers to keep their men, machinery and logistics in a standby state to mitigate impact of hazards.

He emphasized on close synergy and coordination among the departments to deliver services efficiently and effectively.

Moreover, he directed Incharge ICCC, Zahoor Ahmad Magray to ensure all the facilities to the staff deployed for yatra duty at the Control Centre.

Among others present on the occasion were Director Animal Husbandry, Chief Engineer I&FC, ADC Srinagar, Nodal Officer Yatra, officers of NDRF, SDRF, CRPF, Police, Traffic, Tourism, Information, Health, FCS&CA, ULB, etc.

DC B’pora extends rousing welcome to first batch of yatries

Bandipora, June 28: The District Administration Bandipora led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman extended rousing welcome to the first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatries upon their arrival at Shadipora Transit Camp in Sumbal on Friday.

The DC was accompanied by SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma and other senior officers of the district and local citizens.

He expressed his heartfelt greetings and extended his best wishes to the yatries.

As the first batch of yatries embarked on their spiritual journey towards the Holy Cave, the DC wished them a fulfilling and blessed pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the DC said that the District Administration Bandipora has put in place all arrangements in advance for a hassle-free yatra. He stated that the administration has implemented comprehensive plans to facilitate smooth and hassle-free experiences for all pilgrims.

Earlier, the DC also inspected various facilities, including accommodation, bedding, water supply, electricity, langars and other essentials at Shadipora Yatra Transit Camp.