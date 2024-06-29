Urdu textbooks for class 3rd already distributed to ZEOs: JKBOSE

Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday clarified that the allegations made in the local daily newspaper claiming that Urdu textbooks for Class 3rd are completely baseless.

According to JKBOSE, Urdu textbooks for Class 3rd have already been distributed to the Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and there is still an adequate stock available in the JKBOSE store in Kashmir Division.

Additionally, textbooks for Kashmiri language for all classes have already been supplied to the Registered Booksellers in the entire valley. Ample stocks of these textbooks are also available at the Textbooks Store, JKBOSE Campus, Bemina, Srinagar.

It is important to note that the requisition for Kashmiri language books has only been received for Class 1st and 2nd, and the books for the remaining classes have already been supplied to the book sellers.

“The news article in question was published without proper research and collection of relevant data from the designated outlets of JKBOSE. No official account or effort was made to include factual figures or data regarding the distribution of these textbooks. The media fraternity is urged to contact the office of the Joint Secretary, Publications for any further information,” reads the statement.

“It is worth noting that this office has recently received the supplementary requirements in addition to the pending titles for the textbooks from the Personnel office of Director Jammu/Kashmir on 21-06-2024 and 26-06-2024 respectively. Regarding this matter, it is mentioned that the additional requirement will be provided as soon as possible, as the JKBOSE has sufficient stock of almost all the titles.”