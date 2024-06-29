Disengaged GMC Sgr paramedics write to CJI, seek justice

Srinagar, June 28: The disengaged paramedics of Government Medical College Srinagar have written to the Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court of India, requesting to take Suo Moto cognizance of the disengaged applicants for the sake of upholding equal justice.

In June last year, GMC Srinagar had disengaged 93 paramedical staff who were engaged on academic arrangement basis having completed six years of term in the medical college.

“With submission we bring to your kind notice that a case is subjudice vide SLP no:3981 titled Munir Ah Sheikh and ors at Supreme Court of India filed on 24th February 2023, seeking regularization of around Three Hundred & Nine (309) incumbents working in GMC Srinagar under Academic Arrangement,” read the communication sent to CJI said.

They said identically placed 93 applicants had not been figuring in the initial list of the above SLP (Wherein status quo was maintained to similar others); the GMC Srinagar taking advantage of the same disengaged them.

“Though we approached Supreme Court lately due to summer vacations, our delay stand condoned by the Supreme Court (SLP No:14446, Yasir Safeer and ors July 2023 {Annexure-B}) and connected to main SLP:3981; but despite passing of more than a year we couldn’t get any interim relief vis-à-vis rejoining,” the communication said.

The disengaged paramedics have stated that they have been suffering from the delay of getting justice and they along with dependent families have been going through mental trauma as they have been put to starvation due to untimely disengagement, without waiting the final outcome of the whole SRO-384 subjudice with the Supreme Court.

“As such being identically placed appointees, we humbly seek apt attention of your lordship vis-à-vis taking of Suo Moto cognizance of the matter for quashing our termination, till the pendency of the matter with Supreme Court, which is paramount,” they said.

Pertinently, an order was passed by the Supreme Court, (after our disengagement) in the identically placed incumbents of Jammu Division of Jammu and Kashmir UT has held:

The paramedics now disengaged said they have suffered both financially and mentally and are constrained to afford more to fight this legal battle. “Any delay in justice shall have a disastrous impact on our lives and our families,” they have said.

The appointments of paramedical employees like junior grade nurses, anaesthesia assistants, ECG assistants, junior pharmacists, theatre assistants, x-ray assistants were made on temporary basis for six years under SRO-384 without any regularization policy.