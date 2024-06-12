NC pays tributes to party stalwarts Mohiuddin Shah, Afzal Beg

Srinagar, June 11: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday led party functionaries in offering tributes and fatiha at the graveyard of party stalwart Khawaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah at Astan-e-Aaliya Syed Muhammad Mantaqi (RA) here.

In his address to the party functionaries on the occasion, Dr Farooq said, “Shah Sahib’s association with National Conference and Sher-e-Kashmir was underlined by unquestionable loyalty and dedication. He played a pioneering and crucial role while serving the party and the people of J&K in various capacities; a great mind and an exemplary statesman; he was driven into politics by his resolve to serve the people of J&K. He played a key role in the framing of various pro peasantry and pro-poor legislations. An institution he was in himself.”

Among others, the party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leaders Mubarak Gul, Ali Muhammad Dar, Irfan Shah, GH Rahi, Srinagar District Functionaries Dr.Syed, Qaisar Jalali, YNC and number of parent body functionaries were present on the occasion.

Party’s South Zone functionaries offered floral tributes and Fatiha at the final resting place of Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg at his graveyard in Sarnal, Anantnag.

Later in the day, Sagar presided over a commemorative function marking the death anniversaries of Mirza Mohammad Afzal Beg and Khawaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah at the party headquarters here. The commemorative function was marked by the participation of the party’s YNC, Women’s wing, Minority Wing, SM and Media Wing, Provincial, District Srinagar and central zone functionaries.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to Mirza Mohd Afzal Beigh and Khawaja Ghulam Mohi–ud–Din Shah’s death anniversaries during a function held at Sher-i-Kashmir Bhawan Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, NC’s Additional General Secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra said, “Late Mirza Mohd Afzal Beigh and Khawaja Mohi-Ud-Din Shah will be remembered for a long time to come for their historical role which they played during their lifetime by serving the state in various capacities.”

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of Jammu, said, “These two leaders served the state and were part of the movement launched under the leadership of late Sher-e-Kashmir in J&K State in the early 40s. True tributes would be to follow their path and complete the work which they could not complete during their lifetime.”

Among those who were present on the occasion include Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary of Jammu Province, Abdul Gani Malik Zonal President Udhampur Reasi and former minister, Pardeep Bali Provincial Secretary Jammu, Abdul Gani Teli Chairman OBC Cell, Vijay Laxmi Datta Sr leader,Rita Gupta Vice President Central Zone, Rakesh Singh Raka Vice President Central Zone, Waris Gill President Christian Cell, S. Tejinder Singh District President Jammu Urban YNC, S. Nirmal Singh, S. Gurnam Singh Block President Jammu East, Sahil Kerni, Jatinder Kumar and others.