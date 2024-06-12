Elected govt will restore people’s confidence: Apni Party

Samba, June 11: Apni Party Provincial President, Jammu and former minister, S. Manjit Singh has geared up public outreach programs in Samba and other areas of Jammu region in the wake of forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a press release, the former minister welcomed the proposal to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “The elected government would restore the confidence of the people, especially the people who are unhappy with the performance of the present form of government that is run by the bureaucracy,” he said during a meeting held as a part of a public outreach program in Samba District.

Singh said the developmental projects have remained incomplete, and the administration in many parts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts have failed to provide basic amenities.

“The elections will calm down the tempers as well as enable the people to elect their own government that would redress their grievances,” he said.

Manjit said the Apni Party is committed to revamping the development and providing equality to all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, he informed people about the policy and agenda of the party that would be implemented if the Apni Party formed the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The party will enhance the widow/old age pension up to Rs 1,000, provide four cooking gas cylinders to each economically poor family under the Ujjwala scheme, enhancement of marriage assistance up to Rs 1 lakh to the poor families on the occasion of their daughters, equitable development in all the regions, etc,” Singh said.