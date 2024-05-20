Altaf Bukhari expresses shock over tragic demise of Iranian President in a helicopter crash

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Monday expressed deep shock over the tragic demise of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash near Iran – Azerbaijan border.

The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir – Abdollahian, among other officials were returning to Iran in a chopper after concluding their official visit to Azerbaijan. However, the helicopter, carrying the Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and other officials of Iran, crashed due to alleged bad weather near the border, as per reports.

“I extend my deepest condolnces at the sudden and untimely demise of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi and other officials of Iran in an unfortunate incident that needs a proper investigation,” said Altaf Bukhari in his condolence message.

He prayed for the maghfirat of the departed souls, and courage to the people of Iran to bear this irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the highest place of the departed noble souls in Jannah.

“Raisi was among the highly respected spiritual as well as political leaders in Iran. However, his loss has created a void that would be difficult to fill,” he said, while expressing solidarity with the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, all the leaders of the Apni Party have also expressed sympathy with the Iranian people at the time of grief and sorrow.(KNS)