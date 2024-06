Ganderbal, June 11:- A Semi decomposed dead body was recovered from Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg area of Gund in Central Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Tuesday

Official sources said that PS Sonamarg recieved an information that the body is near Thajiwas Glacier at Sonamarg after receiving the information Sonmarg Police, Tourist Police reached the spot and recovered the body.

According to sources the deceased has been identified as Kamal Thapa Magar a resident of Nepal.

More details are awaited.