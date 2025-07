A 14-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in the Mandi sector area of Poonch district on Sunday.

A police official told GNS that a 19-year-old boy, Sahil Altaf, son of Mohd Altaf, a resident of Khait Sawjian, was found dead under mysterious circumstances this morning.

A police team soon reached the spot and shifted the deceased to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.(GNS)