The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 54.57 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 5:00 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.

Polling is underway in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla along with 49 constituencies in 6 states and 2 Union Territories across the country.