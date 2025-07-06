BreakingWorld

“To give you back your freedom”: Musk announces formation of ‘American Party’ amid feud with Trump

ANI
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday (local time) announced the formation of a new party called the ‘American Party’ to “give you (US citizens) your freedom back” amid his feud with US President Donald Trump.

While making the announcement, Musk criticised the US’s current political scenario over the lack of options, saying “we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

This comes after Musk conducted a poll on the social media platform X, asking users whether he should start a party, to which 65 percent of them agreed.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk wrote on X.

Musk musing for the party started after a massive meltdown between the US President and his former adviser over the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which the former DOGE head had heavily criticised.

The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ was passed by the US Congress on Thursday, which Trump signed on the Fourth of July, holding a signing celebration outside the White House to mark his significant legislative win.

Since his departure from the White House, Musk has been a vocal critic of Trump’s policy bill, especially concerning its projected impact on the national deficit.

Musk has also announced his intention to support challengers to Republicans who backed Trump’s legislation. He added he would defend Representative Thomas Massie, a notable opponent of the bill. Musk also called for the creation of a new political party, criticizing the bill’s massive spending, the Hill reported.

Even though Musk has announced his party, the former Donald Trump advisor is yet to outline a concrete plan ahead. (ANI)

