‘All means will be used to avenge innocent lives lost in Pahalgam Terror Attack: LG Sinha

Oplus_131072

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha on wednesday chaired a security review meeting to ensure that directions passed by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in yesterday’s high-level meeting is followed swiftly to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

According to sources, During the meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is learnt to have said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains fully committed to avenge the killing of our citizens and to also ensure that such dastardly acts of terrorism do not recur.

The Lieutenant Governor is learnt to have told the meeting that Hon’ble Home Minister has directed that all might must be used for the strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and the ecosystem of terrorism has to be completely dismantled.

The Lieutenant Governor said that nothing can compensate for the innocent lives that have been lost in the most heinous terror attack. But it is important to ensure that we avenge the killing of our citizens and completely destroy terror outfits and those aiding and abetting terrorists wherever they are.

“DCs and SSPs must take steps on the ground to restore a sense of security to the people and take care of their needs. I want to assure the nation that the scourge of terrorism will be fought with determination. All means and measures must be taken to avenge Pahalgam terror attack,” the Lieutenant Governor is learnt to have directed the DGP and senior police officials.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, DGP and all senior civil administration and police officials.

