Breaking

Pahalgam attack condemned widely across all the schools of Kashmir

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The heart wrenching attack on tourists at Pahalgam has been widely condemned across all the schools of Kashmir, and in this connection, condolence meetings and special prayers were offered in favour of all the deceased tourists during the morning assemblies.

In this regard, a divisional level condolence meet was held in the conference hall of Directorate of School Education Kashmir early in the morning.

All officers/officials of the Directorate participated in the meeting wherein Director School Education, Dr G N Itoo prayed for the deceased souls and also for the patience of the bereaved families.

Director reiterated that every employee of the Department of School Education stands with the bereaved families at this hour of grief and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons. During the condolence meet, two minutes of silence was observed as a mark of respect for deceased souls.

Condolence meetings were also held at District and Zonal Levels in all the offices of respective Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Offices.

You Might Also Like

Six drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir, Contraband substances recovered

“Needs peace, security more than elections”: Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal in Lok Sabha amid debate on two Bills on J&K

School boy die after slipping into nallah in Surankote

Deeply anguished to learn about loss of precious lives in tragic bus accident in Doda: Amit Shah

PM Modi dubs Vadhvan Port a “very special project”; set to lay foundation stone today

Share This Article
Previous Article Baramulla unites to condemn killing of tourists in Pahalgam; holds protest march
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Baramulla unites to condemn killing of tourists in Pahalgam; holds protest march
Breaking
Railways set up help desk at Katra station for passengers returning after Pahalgam terror attack
Breaking
“Hope his soul rests in peace..”: Widow of deceased Navy officer at his wreath laying ceremony
Breaking
“These people are cruel, have nothing to do with faith”: Maulana Arshad Madani condemns Pahalgam terror attack
Breaking