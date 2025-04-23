Pahalgam attack condemned widely across all the schools of Kashmir

The heart wrenching attack on tourists at Pahalgam has been widely condemned across all the schools of Kashmir, and in this connection, condolence meetings and special prayers were offered in favour of all the deceased tourists during the morning assemblies.

In this regard, a divisional level condolence meet was held in the conference hall of Directorate of School Education Kashmir early in the morning.

All officers/officials of the Directorate participated in the meeting wherein Director School Education, Dr G N Itoo prayed for the deceased souls and also for the patience of the bereaved families.

Director reiterated that every employee of the Department of School Education stands with the bereaved families at this hour of grief and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons. During the condolence meet, two minutes of silence was observed as a mark of respect for deceased souls.

Condolence meetings were also held at District and Zonal Levels in all the offices of respective Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Offices.