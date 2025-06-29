“Justice was denied, Stories untold”: LG Sinha meets families of terror victims in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met family members of Kashmiri Civilians who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

While addressing the bereaved families, LG Sinha said, “For decades, they were marginalised & their voices were not heard. Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed.”

LG Sinha said, “Hundreds of families have gained strength & support to say their loved ones were killed by Pakistani terrorists. It’s shocking, before 2019 terrorists’ funeral processions were allowed while thousands of common Kashmiris killed by terrorists, remained forgotten & unacknowledged.”

“GoI is committed to bring voices of victims to the forefront & ensure justice. I know, for years truth was buried under pressure of terror ecosystem. Now, the families are exposing Pakistan & their supporters inside Kashmir”, Sinha said.

He asked family members of terror victims, who are entitled for Govt jobs to submit their cases to concerned DCs. He assured them speedy process of appointment within a month and also assured financial assistance and hand-holding to family members who want to start their own business venture.

“In cases where FIRs were not registered, directions will be given to register FIRs in those cases. Action will also be taken to free the land and property of terror victims’ families encroached by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements”, he said.