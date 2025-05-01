Kashmir

All Ladakh Transport Union stages protest against internal truck movement

Umar Raina
Leh, April 30: Members of the All Ladakh Transport Union Wednesday staged a protest on the Leh–Nubra road to oppose the operation of non-local trucks on internal routes within the Union Territory. The demonstration, which caused significant traffic disruption, highlighted growing concerns among local transporters about the alleged violation of regional transport rights.
According to the union accused private companies of bypassing local protocols by engaging outside trucks for the movement of goods within Ladakh, a move they say threatens the livelihood of local drivers and undermines established norms. During the protest, Tashi Namgyal, Vice President of the Truck Union, was detained by police but was later released. In response, the Union Territory Administration and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, assured the Truck Union of their full support. The move has brought temporary relief to the tense situation, but discussions between the union and government officials are expected to continue in the coming days to find a long-term solution.

 

 

