BIS organises training on ‘Learning Science via Standards’ for mentors, teachers

Udhampur, April 30: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), through its Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office (JKBO), Wednesday conducted a two-day training programme for mentors of Standards Clubs and science teachers from Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kashmir Valley.

The training, held at Vardaan Hotel, Patnitop, witnessed the participation of over 56 educators.

In his welcome address, Tilak Raj, Director and Head of BIS-JKBO, emphasised the importance of the Learning Science via Standards (LSVS) initiative. He highlighted how LSVS bridges the gap between theoretical science and practical application, urging mentors and educators to integrate this approach for a more engaging learning experience in schools.

Dr. Shakeeb Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Ramban, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the concept of LSVS and noted that it would strengthen the teaching-learning relationship by making scientific knowledge more accessible and relatable.

During the inaugural session, Pankaj Atri, Joint Director, BIS-JKBO, elaborated on the goals of the LSVS initiative. He encouraged teachers to embed the concept into their curriculum, helping students relate scientific principles to everyday life. He also conducted sessions covering the LSVS methodology, BIS activities, the BIS website and e-BIS features, ISI mark authentication, and hallmarking with HUID on gold jewellery.

The programme featured Mehak Rasool as a key resource person, who provided a detailed overview of BIS’s role in standardisation, certification, testing and training. Her presentation gave participants a comprehensive understanding of BIS’s relevance in industry and consumer welfare. Alongside her, Monika Sharma further enriched the programme by introducing practical lesson plans to help teachers demonstrate scientific concepts using commonly used products. Interactive group activities on the first day saw mentors working collaboratively to develop lesson-based presentations, which they presented the following day. These sessions fostered active participation and practical learning.

On the second day, participants presented group presentations on various subjects, demonstrating how scientific laws and principles are applied in the development of Indian Standards. These engaging sessions highlighted the practical relevance of science in everyday life and reinforced the core objective of the LSVS initiative. Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, Standard Promotion Officer, BIS-JKBO, outlined the objectives and operational aspects of Standards Clubs. He also briefed the participants about various initiatives of BIS aimed at club students and encouraged mentors to maintain updated records and register on the BIS portal for continuous engagement and support. The training concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants. Attendees lauded the initiative for enhancing their understanding of quality standards and expressed commitment to implementing LSVS in their schools. “Learning Science via Standards” is a flagship educational initiative by BIS, the National Standards Body of India. It is designed to help students understand scientific concepts through real-life applications, fostering a culture of quality and standardization from an early age.