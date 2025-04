Ramban, April 20: Authorities on Saturday announced that all Government and private Schools, Colleges and Technical Education Institutions in Ramban to remain closed on April 21.

In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner Ramban wrote, “In view of inclement weather and heavy rain causing flash floods, all Govt and Private Schools, Colleges & Technical Education Institutions of district Ramban shall remain closed on 21.04.2025. Stay indoors, stay safe!”