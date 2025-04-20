Breaking

Ramban Tragedy: Nizamuddin Bhat Calls for Immediate Support and Compensation

Ramban, April 20: Senior Congress leader and MLA Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, on Sunday expressed deep concern over the widespread devastation caused by landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.The natural calamity has resulted in the loss of lives, extensive damage to infrastructure and several vehicles trapped under debris.

“A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There are reports of three deaths,” Bhat said. Disturbing visuals from the affected area show vehicles buried under mud and rubble, while shops and a restaurant have also been damaged. “Some vehicles from my constituency, Bandipora, are buried under the debris,” he added.

Calling it a grave disaster, Bhat highlighted the need for a coordinated response and appealed to the government to provide immediate assistance to the affected families. “This is a disaster. Besides the UT government, the central government should also step in to help manage this tragedy and compensate those who have suffered losses,” he said.

Rescue operations are currently underway, though there is no official confirmation yet on the exact number of people trapped under the debris.

Bhat stressed that timely intervention and comprehensive support from both the UT and central governments would be crucial in alleviating the suffering of the affected population and in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure.

Previous Article Three people, including 2 children, dead as landslide hits Ramban; over 200 houses damaged
