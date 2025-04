A 43-year-old man was killed after being hit by a moving train in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday evening.

An official said that the man, identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat, son of Mohammad Abdullah Bhat, of Monghall Anantnag, was hit by a train at Sofigund Wanpoh while it was on its way from Qazigund to Srinagar.

He said the person died on the spot due to grievous injuries.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated necessary legal proceedings—(KNO)