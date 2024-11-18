AIP urges GoI to release Er Rashid ahead of parl session

Srinagar, Nov 17: Awami Itehad Party (AIP) has made a fervent appeal to the Government of India (GoI) to release Party President Er. Rashid, the Member of Parliament from North Kashmir, ahead of the upcoming Parliament session scheduled to begin on November 25.

AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi emphasized that Er. Rashid’s electoral victory in 2024, achieved despite his continued incarceration in Tihar Jail since 2019, is a testament to the overwhelming trust and mandate he enjoys among the people of North Kashmir. He highlighted that Er. Rashid’s win marks a significant moment in the democratic process, as it reflects the voice of those who continue to believe in his leadership and vision despite adverse circumstances.

“It has been the desire of the people of North Kashmir since 2019 that their issues should be represented by Er. Rashid in Parliament. Though he came close to victory in 2019, securing the second position, he made history in 2024 by winning from Tihar Jail. This mandate is not just symbolic but a clear expression of the people’s will. The Government of India must respect this democratic mandate by ensuring his release before the commencement of the Parliament session,” said Inam Un Nabi.

The AIP Chief spokesperson further pointed out that democracy thrives on dialogue and representation and Er. Rashid’s presence in Parliament would only enrich the discussions and provide a much-needed platform for the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Er. Rashid’s contributions as a grassroots leader and his consistent advocacy for human rights and justice besides rights for people of J&K, have resonated deeply with the people. His continued incarceration sends a negative message and undermines the democratic ethos of our nation. We appeal to the government to prioritize justice and fairness by releasing Er. Rashid to allow him to fulfill his duties as a Member of Parliament,” Inam added.

The AIP also called upon civil society, political leaders and human rights organizations to join in demanding Er. Rashid’s release, asserting that his presence in Parliament is not only a matter of personal justice but also an essential step towards addressing the concerns of his constituents.

As the Parliament session approaches, all eyes are now on the Government of India to see whether it will heed the call for justice and allow Er. Rashid to represent the people of North Kashmir, who have placed their unwavering faith in him despite the challenges of the past five years.(KNS).