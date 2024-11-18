Jammu

J&K Judicial Academy’s conference on criminal justice concludes

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Jammu, Nov 17: The two day conference on “Criminal Justice Administration with special reference to New Criminal Laws and Discussion on Civil/Criminal Rules” organised by the J&K Judicial Academy for Judges of district judiciary, legal aid defence counsels, investigating officers of Jammu province and research assistants from High Court of J&K and Ladakh concluded here today at Jammu Wing, Janipur.
The conference was held under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), Justice Tashi Rabstan, guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.
On the first day, the sessions were conducted by Rajiv Gupta, Principal District Judge Rajouri, who discussed about various principles of criminal justice administration and stressed that the innocence of accused must be preserved until proven guilty. He added that how recent amendments impact our daily responsibilities in criminal justice administration. He said that with the rapid evolution of criminal laws, it becomes crucial to comprehend the practical implications these new laws on judicial processes. Rajiv Gupta guided the participants through these changes, shedding light on key legal updates and offering practical insights into implementing them effectively.
On the second day, the sessions were conducted by M.S. Parihar, Former District & Session Judge who facilitated a constructive dialogue on applying civil and criminal rules effectively in real-life cases. The session was crucial for reinforcing our understanding of recent procedural developments and addressing challenges in their application.

 

You Might Also Like

EVMs transported to strong rooms across three Poonch constituencies

Experts brief JU journalism students on Public Relations

Deposit arms without valid licenses or face action: DC Jammu

Cultural, musical performances encourage border area voters of Suchetgarh

Jhajjar Kotli accident: 15 more discharged from GMC, ARTO team takes chassis number of bus for investigation

Share This Article
Previous Article Jhiri Mela at Jammu
Next Article Farooq, Omar condole demise of former VC KU Wahid Qureshi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi gets Nigeria’s highest national honour
Top Stories
J&K hospitals asked to ensure fire fighting systems to avoid fire incidents
Top Stories
Terrorist associate along with AK-47 rifle held in Baramulla
Top Stories
Kashmir’s chinar gardens shine bright in autumn, drawing tourists
Anchor