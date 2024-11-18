J&K Judicial Academy’s conference on criminal justice concludes

Jammu, Nov 17: The two day conference on “Criminal Justice Administration with special reference to New Criminal Laws and Discussion on Civil/Criminal Rules” organised by the J&K Judicial Academy for Judges of district judiciary, legal aid defence counsels, investigating officers of Jammu province and research assistants from High Court of J&K and Ladakh concluded here today at Jammu Wing, Janipur.

The conference was held under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), Justice Tashi Rabstan, guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.

On the first day, the sessions were conducted by Rajiv Gupta, Principal District Judge Rajouri, who discussed about various principles of criminal justice administration and stressed that the innocence of accused must be preserved until proven guilty. He added that how recent amendments impact our daily responsibilities in criminal justice administration. He said that with the rapid evolution of criminal laws, it becomes crucial to comprehend the practical implications these new laws on judicial processes. Rajiv Gupta guided the participants through these changes, shedding light on key legal updates and offering practical insights into implementing them effectively.

On the second day, the sessions were conducted by M.S. Parihar, Former District & Session Judge who facilitated a constructive dialogue on applying civil and criminal rules effectively in real-life cases. The session was crucial for reinforcing our understanding of recent procedural developments and addressing challenges in their application.