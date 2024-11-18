Politics

Nomination of 5 MLAs to LA turns into political battle in J&K

Cong approaches court, BJP says it is sole prerogative of MHA

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read
Srinagar, Nov 08 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs raise slogans after a ruckus breaks out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly over resolution on Article 370 restoration, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu, Nov 17: The nomination of the five members to the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir before the start of the first budget session has turned into a political battle with Congress party approaching the court, while the BJP saying that nomination is the sole prerogative of the central government.
The Congress Party has approached the court with a plea that the 5 MLAs be nominated to the Legislative Assembly on the recommendation of the elected government of J&K, sources said.

“We have approached the court with plea that 5 MLAs be nominated on the recommendation of the elected government,” Chief Spokesperson of the Cong Party, Ravinder Sharma, informed Rising Kashmir, while adding, “In our plea, we have also requested the court that the 5 nominated MLAs must not be part of voting i.e confidence motion moved in the Assembly”.

The hearing on Cong’s plea in the court is scheduled on 5th of December next month. In this regard, the experts said that the MLAs are nominated by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) in the UT on the recommendation of Home Ministry.

“As per rules, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommends the names and the LG nominates MLAs for the Legislative Assembly,” former BJP President and National Executive member of the BJP, Ravinder Raina told Rising Kashmir.

The MHA wants to nominate 5 MLAs to the J&K UT Assembly before the start of budget session at Jammu, sources said.

