Breaking

Adequate stock of essential commodities, fuel available in Kashmir Valley: Div Com

Asks people not to panic; says efforts on for restoration of national highway

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Oplus_131072

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Monday said that there is an adequate stock of essential commodities including LPG, Diesel & Petrol available across the Valley.

He stated that significant efforts are underway to repair and restore the National Highway to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Bidhuri maintained that restoration work is expected to be completed within four or five days while one way Light Motor Vehicles are allowed to ply on Mughal Road.

Div Com made these remarks while chairing a meeting of officers to evaluate the availability of essential supplies in the region and to assess damage incurred by orchardists.

Addressing the meeting, he underscored that there is enough fuel stock to last for over 12 days and urged citizens to refrain from causing unnecessary panic or queuing at petrol stations.

He said that the LPG stock is sufficiently available for 17 days, while the 10, 000 Kilolitres of petrol will suffice the requirement for 16 days and similarly 12500 Kiloliters of diesel are available in Valley.

Meanwhile, to address profiteering by some traders, the Div Com instructed Deputy Commissioners to constitute joint teams to conduct thorough market inspections, while Superintendents of Police were asked to deploy personnel at petrol stations to discourage queuing by people.

Regarding damage to apple orchards from severe weather conditions, Bidhuri directed Deputy Commissioners to constitute joint teams to assess the extent of the damage caused by heavy rains, strong winds, and hailstorms, and to submit their findings promptly.

Additionally, concerning the evacuation of stranded tourists, the Div Com instructed the SSP Traffic Rural and the DC of Shopian to prioritize the movement of tourist vehicles via the Mughal Road.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC; Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, Directors of IMD, Health, Tourism, FCS&CA, VC LCMA, ULB, officers of various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education, Traffic, Transport, KPDCL, I&FC, PHE, PWD etc.

You Might Also Like

NIA arrests Jasih-e-Mohammad operative in Kupwara

Third earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits Turkey in 24 hours

Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI President; Ashish Shelar tipped to become treasurer

Biker dies after being hit by vehicle in Ganderbal

After domestic LPG price reduction, commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 158

Share This Article
Previous Article Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed tomorrow for restoration work
Next Article DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan conferred with PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Admn
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan conferred with PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Admn
Breaking
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed tomorrow for restoration work
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah assesses flash flood damage in Ramban’s Maroog
Developing Story
Rajouri Administration takes measures to ensure smooth traffic movement on BG, Mughal Road
Breaking