Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed tomorrow for restoration work

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the key arterial road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, will remain closed for vehicular traffic tomorrow, officials confirmed.

In an advisory issued here, A J&K Traffic Spokesperson, ” Tomorrow vehicular movement will remain suspended on Jammu Srinagar NHW as the restoration work could not be completed today. People are advised not to undertake journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) till the restoration work is completed and surface is traffic worthy.”

Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag NH-244:-

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road is closed due to fresh snow fall. Decision regarding the vehicular movement on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road shall be taken after getting green signal from NHIDCL.

SSG ROAD

Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from Road maintenance agencies (BRO). Only one way traffic for all LMVs with Anti-skid chains followed by HMVs (only six tyres) shall be allowed from Kargil towards Srinagar on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road. These vehicles shall be allowed from Minamarg upto 1330 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.

Mughal Road:

Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from Road maintenance agencies (GREF). LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Mughal road viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa via Poonch. These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgala (Baffliaz) and Herpora (Shopian) at 0900 hrs. upto 1500 hrs.

CUT OFF TIMINGS FOR LMVs/PASSENGER/PRIVATE CARs At: –

From Jammu Side

Akhnoor 1000 hrs

Bhambla 1100 hrs

Rajouri 1300 hrs

Manjakote 1330 hrs

Surankote 1430 hrs

Behramgala 1500 hrs

From Srinagar Side

TRC Srinagar 1230 hrs

Nowgam Peaks 1300 hrs

Pantha Chowk 1300 hrs

Chandhara Pampore 1400 hrs

Galandar via Kakapora 1400 hrs

Marvel Crossing 1400 hrs

Kandizal (Peaks NH-44) 1400 hrs

Khudwani 1400 hrs

Chawalgam Kulgam 1415 hrs

Keegam NH-44 1430 hrs

Herpora 1500 hrs

No vehicle shall be allowed after cut of timings

*No vehicle shall be allowed through Thanamandi-DKG-Baffliaz.*

Bhaderwah-Chamba road:-

Bhaderwah-Chamba road is still closed due to snow accumulation.

ADVISORY :-

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

• Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

• Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

• Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

• Udhampur (8491928625)

• PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

• PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331

• PCR Ganderbal (9906668731)