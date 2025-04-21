Breaking

DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan conferred with PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Admn

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, has been conferred the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 17th Civil Services Day, celebrated on April 21, 2025, in New Delhi.

This award is one of the highest recognitions given to civil servants in India for exemplary and innovative work in public service delivery.

Ayushi Sudan was honoured in the category ‘Holistic Development of Districts’ in recognition of her outstanding contribution in implementing transformative governance initiatives in the frontier district of Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir.

Her dedicated efforts in promoting inclusive development, enhancing citizen-centric services, education and strengthening grassroots democracy have significantly improved the quality of life in the district, particularly in remote and far-flung areas.

Meanwhile locals and public representatives of district Kupwara have congratulated Ayushi Sudan for her remarkable leadership making Kupwara a standout district.

