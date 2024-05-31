ADDC Ramban inspects conservation work at historic site of Ghora Gali

Ramban, May 30: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Ramban, Roshan Lal on Thursday visited the Ghora Gali Archeological/ Historic site and inspected the ongoing conservation work there.

The Ghora Gali is one of the ancient historical sites of Ramban situated in village Gool on Gool-Sangaldan road, 2 km ahead of Gool market and 50 km away from district headquarter Ramban. The art on stones at Ghora Gaki reveals Devta culture which is commonly found in rural areas of Ramban. The Kul Devtas of some of the Hindu families show similar revelations worshipped since the existence of human life.

It was informed that the work on construction of Boundary Wall of Ghora Gali with an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh is going on to conserve the Historic Site and to promote tourism activities.

Efforts made by the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary highlight the significance of the Ghora Gali site. and the administrative efforts towards its conservation and local development, ensuring that both heritage and progress are prioritized.

During the visit, The ADDC also met with officials of the Rural Development Department (RDD) and other departments at BDO Office Gool and received an appraisal on the status of ongoing development works under different schemes.

Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Shrinath Suman, District Statistical and Evaluation Officer (DSEO) Ganesh Kumar, District Information Officer Ashraf Wani and other concerned officials accompanied the ADDC.

The team inspected the under execution development works in Gool, ensuring that the progress aligns with the planned initiatives and addressing any issues that arise.

The ADDC also interacted with the locals, listened to their grievances, and passed necessary directions to concerned officers to address the same.

The visit of the ADDC was focused on the basic development of the area and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region while also focusing on the development and welfare of its people.