Labour Dept, Child Helpline aware construction workers about Do’s, Don’ts during current heat wave

Ramban, May 30: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, a team of Labour Department, led by Assistant Labour Commissioner Ramban Amit Kumar and Project Coordinator Child Helpline Ramban Mudasir, conducted visits to under construction Digdol Tunnel to provide training and awareness to Labourers/ construction workers about the ongoing Heat wave Mitigation and Dissemination of Advisory on Thunderstorm and Lightning.

More than 50 Workers were educated about the Dos and Don’ts listed in the Public Health Advisory issued by National Programme on Climate change and Human Health and Advisory regarding heat wave, Thunderstorm and lightning.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner briefed the workers about the necessary precautions to be taken during the working hours during the day time especially between 12 pm to 3 pm. Meanwhile the Employers were directed to put in place necessary arrangements like drinking water, shaded areas, temporary shelters, rest breaks, first aid materials, etc at the worksites and impart training and awareness to all the workers about the heat wave mitigation and its precautions.

Regarding the thunderstorm and Lightning, the ALC advised the workers to stay indoors, take shelter inside safe building, home, offices, shopping centres and avoid shelter under trees, electric poles, metal structures or Constructions with metal sheets, to get off from hill tops, stay away from ponds, river side, utility lines, telephone, metal fences, motor bikes, machines, etc. Never use mobile phones, umbrella with iron rods during thunderstorms.

Project Coordinator Child Helpline sensitized workers about Symptoms of Heat Stress and its preventive measures. Moreover, workers were also told about the working of Child Helpline in District and 27×7 Child Helpline No 1098 and urged them to call anytime whenever the help is needed.

Later, information pamphlets of advisories were distributed to employers and pasted at various worksites.