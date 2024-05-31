Rouble Nagi Art Foundation opens computer center in Anantnag for madrasa students

Anantnag, May 30:The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO, opened its first computer center at Tanzeemul Madaris Ahli Sunat Sufi in Guree Anantnag on Thursday.

The foundation had previously held an art workshop at the madarasa and has now set up a computer center to support students in gaining computer skills alongside their academic and religious education.

Rouble Nagi, founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, said that basic knowledge begins with computers, and for any job in any field, computer literacy is essential. In this regard, they have opened their first computer center in the madarasa to provide students with computer training.

She said that during her previous visit to the madarasa for an art workshop, she felt very good. She said that her efforts have always been focused on benefiting the maximum number of students, youth, and women.

“When I spoke with the students back then, they showed a lot of positivity and urged for a computer center so they could gain computer knowledge alongside religious education,” she said.

She said that basic knowledge is often gained through computers, and for students to secure jobs in any sector—whether corporate, government, or private—the basic qualification begins with computer literacy. Therefore, it is important to provide this training to students.

“In this madarasa, apart from basic computer training, students will be taught skills such as Tally, Photoshop, creative graphics, and other courses. Even if a student does not become an accountant, knowing Tally can comfortably lead to job offers of 10-15k,” she said.

Nagi said that the primary aim of setting up the computer center at the madarasa is to help students learn and secure jobs. In addition to their studies, the program aims to provide students with vocational training and skill development.

“In the coming days, we will also open skill development centers for women, offering courses in stitching, embroidery, housekeeping, nursing, automobile repair, and other fields according to the local demand. I want to see our students not struggling to find means of livelihood. We aim to make them self-reliant, including our women, by making them financially independent,” she added.