Kashmir Tigers Sonwar won inaugural match of 2nd edition of CRPF Cup

Srinagar, Nov 20: Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar Sector) P. K. Sharma on Wednesday said that the situation in Kashmir is under control and all security agencies are working in close coordination in the region.

Talking to reporters during the inauguration of the second edition of the CRPF Cup (Srinagar Sector) cricket tournament, held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, he said the importance of connecting with the youth in the Valley.

“The situation in Kashmir, as we all know, is under control. All forces are working together in synergy,” he said.

IG Sharma also said that continuous referral of tactics, techniques and procedures is vital for success.

IG CRPF also congratulated all the 16 teams participating in the 2nd Edition CRPF Cup 2024.

He said that the aim of the tournament is to give a platform for emerging players and have maximum connect with youth of Kashmir.

“16 teams including 12 from Srinagar district, and two teams each from Budgam and Ganderbal districts are participating in the tournament,” IG CRPF said.

He further said that Srinagar Sector CRPF will organise 2nd Edition CRPF Football Cup 2024 in the following month.

Meanwhile, the inaugural match was played between Kashmir Tigers Sonwar and Kashmir Strikers Sozeith Budgam at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

Abid Nabi and Khalid Bhat of Kashmir Tigers Sonwar excelled in Kashmir Tigers’ win in the inaugural match of 2nd Edition CRPF Cup 2024 at SK Stadium Srinagar.

Winning the toss and bowling first over green top wicket in Sher e Kashmir stadium Ground A, Kashmir Tigers Sonwar dismissed Kashmir Strikers Sozeith for mere 68 runs in 12.5 overs. Kashmir Tigers Sonwar chased the target in 4.2 overs.

Abid Nabi was declared player of the match as he took three wickets and scored 18 runs. He was awarded with Rs. 3,000/- cash prize and cricket shoes from Liberty Shoes.

In the second match at Ground B, Sher – E – Kashmir, Srinagar Sultans Nishat won the toss and chose to bat first against Elegant Strikers.

They scored 142/9 in 20.0 overs. Amir Aziz of Elegant Strikers bowled exceptionally and took 5 wickets in 4 overs and conceded just 18 runs on a turning track. Elegant Strikers chased the target in 18.4 overs. Danish Hilal top scored for Elegant Strikers with 59* in 42 balls.

The event was graced by the presence of PK Singh, DIG Srinagar South CRPF, HS Kales, DIG (Adm) Srinagar Sector, Sudhir Khmar, DIG Srinagar North, Prashant Dar, DIG P&A, Srinagar Sector, all the Commandants and senior officers of Srinagar Sector CRPF were also present on the occasion.