HM Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on two-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived Jammu on Thursday evening to assess the security situation in J&K, his first visit to the Union Territory post Operation Sindoor, officials said.

As per Officials, Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials from the army, police and paramilitary forces will be attending the one-and-a-half hours meeting, they said.

During his two-day Visit in Jammu region, Shah will also visit Poonch district and interact with families in Poonch who lost loved ones in recent attacks in border and hinterland areas of the Jammu region.