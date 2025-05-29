Developing StoryJammuJammu and Kashmir News

HM Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on two-day visit

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
New Delhi, Feb 04 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived  Jammu on Thursday evening to assess the security situation in J&K, his first visit to the Union Territory post Operation Sindoor, officials said.

As per Officials, Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials from the army, police and paramilitary forces will be attending the one-and-a-half hours meeting, they said.

During his two-day Visit in Jammu region, Shah will also visit Poonch district and interact with families in Poonch who lost loved ones in recent attacks in border and hinterland areas of the Jammu region.

JPDCL issues power cut schedule for Jammu Div
Lt Governor Inaugurates NIT Srinagar’s Guest House & Sports Facilities
Mann Ki Baat: Empowering communities, celebrating success stories in Jammu and Kashmir
CS office bids farewell to Dr Mehta
Dr Jitendra for collective efforts to eliminate TB
Share This Article
Previous Article Congress cannot rise above vote-bank politics: BJP’s Tarun Chugh
Next Article RJD MP Manoj Jha urges Centre to prioritise tourist safety in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha welcomes Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News National
Jal Shakti Minister reviews Parnai Hydro Power Project at Buffliaz
Breaking
Long-delayed Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari set to open soon
Breaking
Groundbreaking Medical procedure EVAR performed at GMC Srinagar
Breaking