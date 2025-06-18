CM Omar Abdullah chairs high-level meeting to finalize Muharram arrangements

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review and finalize arrangements for the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary; Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javed Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; administrative secretaries; the Inspector General of Police Kashmir; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Jammu; Members of the Legislative Assembly; senior officers from line departments; prominent heads of Shia and religious organizations; and other concerned officials.

Officers from outside stations attended the meeting through video conference.

In his address, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensure that all arrangements for Muharram are made with utmost efficiency and care.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts, and there should be no shortcoming from our side,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Highlighting the significance of the meeting, he remarked:“The very size and composition of this meeting reflects the importance we attach to the sacred month of Muharram.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that administrative focus should not be limited to just the first ten days of Muharram.

“The rituals and religious observances of Muharram span two months and eight days. The government must remain responsive even beyond the 10th day of Muharram,” he stressed.

Acknowledging that this year Muharram coincides with the Amarnath Yatra, the Chief Minister noted the increased responsibility on the administration to ensure the smooth conduct of both events. In this context, he announced the appointment of a Secretary-level Nodal Officer—independent of the Divisional Commissioner—to coordinate inter-departmental efforts and oversee Muharram arrangements across the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister outlined key focus areas identified during the meeting:

Water Supply: CM assured uninterrupted water availability through the deployment of tankers and installation of storage tanks at key locations.

Electricity and Lighting: The Power Development Department was directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and install high-mast lights at major congregation points.

Ration and Firewood: He instructed the Food Department, in coordination with FCI, to ensure timely availability of ration. Firewood will be provided, particularly in rural areas where demand is higher.

Sanitation and Health: Municipal bodies and the Health Department was asked to intensify sanitation drives and ensure the availability of essential healthcare services: Fire and Emergency Services will use high-pressure water canons to clean congregation areas.

The Chief Minister added that the newly appointed Nodal Officer will coordinate efforts across departments and districts, and report regularly to avoid any lapses.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir gave a presentation on the planned arrangements for Muharram, covering key areas such as power, water, ration supply, sanitation, and infrastructure readiness in Shia-dominated areas.

The meeting also deliberated on issues related to macadamisation, street lighting, road repair, and other civic amenities required during the observance. Legislators and religious leaders present on the occasion provided valuable feedback and suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of the arrangements.