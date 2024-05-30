22 killed, 69 injured as bus falls into gorge in Akhnoor Jammu

At least 22 people were killed and 69 injured when a bus carrying 91 passengers, mainly from UP and Rajasthan, rolled down into a deep gorge in Akhnoor area in Jammu district this afternoon, officials said.

A senior police officer told GNS that the soon after receiving information about the accident near Chungi Morh on Jammu-Poonch highway, a massive rescue operation was launched by police, civil volunteers. Later army also joined the rescue operation and shifted the injured to hospital.

The officer said that the injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Akhnoor wherefrom critically injured were referred to GMC Jammu.

BMO Akhnoor Dr Mohammad Salim Khan told GNS that 22 people have died and 69 others were injured. “The injured are under treatment,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident, and termed it heart-rendering.

“The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Sinha said that the administration was providing all possible assistance to the “bereaved families” and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured.

Later in a communiqué, Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for those injured in the tragic bus accident. (GNS)