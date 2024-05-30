Developing Story

21 dead, 69 injured after bus rolls down deep gorge in Akhnoor Jammu

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

At least 21 persons were killed and 69 injured after a bus with pilgrims onboard fell into a deep gorge in Chungi Morh area of Akhnoor in Jammu district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An official told that the bus was on way from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to Shiv Khori area of Reasi district when it met with an accident.

He said that the bus fell around 200 meters into a deep gorge, following which a rescue operation was launched and injured persons were evacuated to hospital.

Block Medical Officer Akhnoor, Muhammad Saleem Khan told KNO that 21 were brought dead to hospital and around 69 were injured. “The critically injured have been referred to GMC Jammu for specialized treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the incident. “Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” she said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called the incident as “heart-rending” and said that the administration is providing all possible support.

“The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured,” he said in a post on X (KNO)

You Might Also Like

ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under PMLA in Srinagar

Police attach GPS tracking device to two terror associates in Anantnag

Train engine derails at Jammu railway station, none hurt

Secretary Health reviews implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in J&K

With over 200 public events, 80 interviews, PM Modi wraps a hectic Lok Sabha election campaign

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Secretary Health reviews implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in J&K
Next Article Train engine derails at Jammu railway station, none hurt
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says strategy in place for T20 World Cup, urges fans to fully back team
Breaking
Lg Sinha Expresses Grief over the Tragic Loss of Lives in a Bus Accident in Akhnoor, Jammu
Breaking
AI generated picture ” All Eyes on Rafah ” went viral on Instagram
Breaking
Bus Carrying Pilgrims Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge on Jammu-Poonch Highway, Casualties Feared
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.