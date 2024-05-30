Secretary Health reviews implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in J&K

SRINAGAR, MAY 30: Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today reviewed implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat.

The Secretary emphasized creation of a Project Management Unit under ABDM in the UT. He directed all officers and officials to work hard in order to guarantee that ABDM is fully implemented across the J&K. He directed the authorities to expedite the process of establishment of Project Management Unit under ABDM on schedule in order to avoid any delay in implementation of ABDM ecosystem in public and private health facilities throughout the UT.

Highlighting the importance of digital interventions in healthcare delivery, Dr. Abid Rasheed stressed on utilization of technology to expedite and enhance the quality of healthcare services for patients in need. He directed the officers to identify the stakeholders and challenges that impede effective adoption of digital health ecosystem. He also asked for outlining a roadmap to achieve this vision for all the stakeholders in the ABDM ecosystem.

The Secretary emphasized the necessity for all officers to work in coordination to improve the process of digitalization in the healthcare system besides elevating the quality of facilities being given to patients in hospitals through this technological revolution in medicare across the UT.

Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, J&K, Nazim Zai Khan delivered a detailed presentation highlighting various aspects of the Mission, encompassing status of ABDM in the UT, manpower in Project Management Unit under ABDM, upcoming infrastructure, targets achieved and operational status of HMIS (JK e-Sahaj) in Public Health Facilities across J&K.

Mission Director also highlighted the achievements of ABDM in terms of Health Professional Registry of Doctors and Nurses, Health Facility Registry, Digital Health Incentive Scheme, Scan & Share (QR code-based OPD registration Service), overview on Microsite project under ABDM in J&K, ongoing Capacity Building trainings and IEC in all districts of the UT.

Among others the meeting was attended by various senior officers including the Additional Mission Director, ABDM, FA/CAO, ABDM, Consultants ABDM and other officers of ABDM, J&K.