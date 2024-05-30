Train engine derails at Jammu railway station, none hurt

The engine of the Sampark Kranti Express derailed at Jammu railway station on Thursday, however, no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

An official told that as the train arrived at the railway station from New Delhi, one wheel of the engine went off track, however, no one was injured in the incident.

He said that after a two—hour delay, the engine was brought back on track and the train continued its journey.

Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment, the official said—(KNO)