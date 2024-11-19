MLASPEAKS: Shamima Firdous sets vision to make Habbakadal a tourism hub, revives heritage

Srinagar, Nov 18: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Habbakadal and President of the Women’s Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Shamima Firdous, has vowed to transform her constituency into a tourism hub, aiming to generate employment opportunities for local youth.

In an exclusive interview with Rising Kashmir, Shamima outlined her vision for reviving tourism in Habbakadal over the next five years, making it a key focus of her legislative agenda. “Even during my last tenure, I took steps to promote tourism in Habbakadal. For instance, I initiated the conversion of the historic Lalla Ded school in Ganpatyar into a museum-cum-heritage center, which now serves as the valley’s first art gallery showcasing our rich heritage,” Shamima said.

Shamima, who recently defeated BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Bhat by a margin of 9,538 votes, securing 12,437 votes against Bhat’s 2,899 , is committed to building upon her earlier initiatives. This victory marks her return to the Habbakadal seat, which she held for two consecutive terms from 2008 to 2014.

The MLA also served as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women during the NC-Congress coalition government in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. Now, she is focused on revitalizing the area’s rich cultural and historical legacy.

“I plan to create a traditional tourism circuit from Ganpatyar to Habbakadal by renovating old houses and heritage sites. This will be modelled on the heritage trails seen in Himachal Pradesh and other parts of India,” she explained. “Such initiatives will not only preserve our cultural legacy but will also attract tourists and create sustainable employment for local residents.”

The MLA further shared plans to restore and repurpose old buildings in her constituency. “An old residential building near the Habbakadal bridge will be converted into a historical library, dedicated to students and job aspirants. This area, once a hub for people from diverse communities, will be revived as a cultural and tourism hotspot,” she said.

In addition to her vision for tourism, Shamima is focused on restoring the historical shrines in her constituency, many of which were neglected after the 2014 floods. These include the Syed Mansoor Sahib Shrine (RA) in Zaldagar and the Syed Malik Sahib Shrine (RA) in Nawakadal. “These shrines have suffered neglect for years, and I am committed to restoring their former glory,” she added.

The MLA also announced plans to restore the Mujahid Manzil, a historical monument, and reopen the Pather Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque that has been closed for years due to issues with its Qibla alignment. Shamima believes that resuming prayers at Pather Masjid will attract religious tourism, adding to the region’s cultural appeal.

Shamima highlighted the urgent need for creating employment avenues for the local youth, many of whom have aged out of government recruitment due to years of neglect. “For the past decade, these young people have been sidelined. I want to secure their future, provide them with opportunities, and steer them away from the growing issue of drug abuse,” she said.

The MLA emphasized that unemployment often leads young people toward substance abuse, and she stressed the importance of providing recreational facilities to engage the youth and combat the drug menace. “By providing employment and hope, we can tackle the drug crisis and give young people a better future,” Shamima said.

Shamima also touched on the mental health crisis exacerbated by the region’s prolonged conflict and high unemployment. “Many of the issues faced by our youth are linked to mental health struggles. By addressing the root causes—unemployment and prolonged conflict—we can alleviate some of these pressures and reduce substance abuse,” she said.

As part of her commitment to addressing local concerns, Shamima announced the establishment of a grievance cell to ensure that public issues are addressed promptly. “I respect the people’s mandate and will take their concerns to the government without hesitation. My doors are always open to the public,” she added.

With her strong focus on tourism development, youth empowerment, and the restoration of heritage sites, Shamima Firdous is determined to bring lasting change to Habbakadal and its people.