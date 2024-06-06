World Environment Day: Clean-up campaigns, educational sessions held across Kupwara

Kupwara, June 05: Various government departments, educational institutions and other organizations across the Kupwara district on Wednesday celebrated World Environment Day with great enthusiasm by organizing plantation & cleanliness drives, awareness programmes and eco-friendly practices.

At the DC Office Complex, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan held an interactive session with students. “On World Environment Day 2024, we come together to renew our commitment to protecting the rich biodiversity and natural resources of our planet,” she said.

She added, “This year’s theme, ‘Restore, Reimagine, Recreate’ reminds us that it is within our power to heal the Earth by rethinking our relationship with nature and taking decisive actions to reverse environmental degradation. We all stand at a critical juncture where every choice we make has a profound impact on the health of our planet. From reducing plastic waste and conserving water to embracing renewable energy and protecting endangered species, each of us has a role to play in this global mission.”

The DC said that the smallest actions can lead to the greatest changes and our collective actions today will shape the world of tomorrow.

At Town Hall Handwara, the World Environment Day function was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, Aziz Ahmed Rather. He urged the students to follow the ‘Think Global and Act Local’ principle that emphasizes the importance of considering the broader, global implications of actions while making decisions and taking actions at a local level.

“This approach encourages individuals, communities and organizations to address global issues such as environmental sustainability, social justice, and economic development through locally relevant initiatives and practices,” he said.

The ADC later took part in a plantation drive at Chinar Park Handwara.

Similarly, the Rural Development Department (RDD) celebrated World Environment Day by organizing plantation drives, community clean-up drives, awareness campaigns and eco-friendly practices around different Amrit Sarovars, which became focal points for promoting environmental stewardship and community engagement in sustainable practices.

JKPCC Srinagar pledges to conserve environment

Srinagar, June 05: Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) Srinagar under the guidance and directions of the Regional Director JKPCC, Kashmir organised multiple events to commemorate ‘World Environment Day’ on Wednesday.

On the occasion, a mega rally of Eco Club students, teachers and the employees of JKPCC was taken out from the premises of JKPCC Srinagar to raise awareness on the preservation of the environment.

As part of the celebration, a debate and painting competition was also conducted at Delhi Public School Srinagar. The students were later awarded with certificates.

During the event, the senior officials of JKPCC Srinagar threw light on the importance of environmental conservation. A pledge-taking ceremony was also organised during both events.

LCMA, BHSS Shalimar organise plantation drive, student rally

Srinagar, June 05: The Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) in collaboration with Boys HSS Shalimar on Wednesday celebrated ‘World Environment Day’ with the involvement of more than 200 students.

During the event, Manzoor Ahmad Project Officer Watershed, Management Division vehemently delivered a lecture to the students about the conservation of the environment and explained to them the theme of this year’s environment day.

The programme was followed by a plantation drive within the premises of Boys Higher Secondary School Shalimar in which the Principal of the institution, faculty members, officials from LCMA and students of the school participated.

Some Conifer saplings were distributed to the faculty members and students owing to their zeal and fervour to improve the greenery around their homes.

The students took part in the plantation drive, and speech competition, and a rally was also held during which slogans were raised regarding the environmental issues.

Vice chairman LCMA, Dr Bashir Ahmad hailed organising such events.

Speaking on the occasion, the Project Officer said the Department this year celebrated ‘Environment Week’ in collaboration with the stakeholders and concerned groups to make it a people’s movement so that the environment is saved not for present times but for coming generations and times. “By preserving the fragile ecology, we will also preserve these green gifts for our future generations,” he said.

A pledge-taking ceremony was also held to save the environment.

GDC Ajas event focuses on land restoration

Bandipora, June 05: Eco-Club, Government Degree College Ajas in collaboration with NSS Unit on Wednesday celebrated World Environment Day.

The event focused on the critical issues of land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience. The college community, including students, faculty, and staff, came together to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

On the occasion, Dr Ajaz Ahmad delivered a lecture on the importance of land restoration and the strategies to combat desertification. He emphasized the need for sustainable land management practices to enhance soil fertility and productivity.

Dr Rukaya Nabi captivated the audience with her lecture and also with a poem written by Principal Prof (Dr) Parveen Kousar.

The poem encapsulated the theme of the day, reflecting on the interconnectedness of humans and nature and the urgent need to protect our environment.

The speakers highlighted pressing environmental issues and the role each individual can play in mitigating these challenges.

Shakir Ahmad and Arjumand Manzoor, both from the 4th semester, contributed to the event by presenting topics related to the theme of the day. Their presentations highlighted the innovative solutions and personal commitments necessary to tackle environmental issues.

The celebration concluded with a call to action for everyone present to contribute to environmental conservation efforts.

HKM College Bandipora conducts cleanliness drive at Sharda Temple Kaloosa

Bandipora, June 05: To commemorate World Environment Day, the NSS Unit of HKM GDC Bandipora on Wednesday organized a significant event aimed at promoting environmental awareness and cleanliness.

During the event, a cleanliness drive was conducted at the Sharda Temple Kaloosa Bandipora in which the dedicated contingent of NSS volunteers actively participated, demonstrating their commitment to environmental conservation and community service.

The volunteers focused on collecting and properly disposing of plastic bottles, wrappers and other non-biodegradable waste scattered within the vicinity of the temple.

During the event, the participating students made a solemn pledge to adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives. They committed to promoting environmental awareness within their respective communities, aiming to inspire others to join the efforts in preserving and protecting the environment.

The cleanliness drive at Sharda Temple not only helped in maintaining the sanctity and cleanliness of the temple premises but also served as a powerful reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship.

GDC Hajin discusses land degradation, solutions

Bandipora, June 05: The Department of Environmental Sciences, GDC Hajin Bandipora on Wednesday organized a seminar to celebrate World Environment Day.

On the occasion, the principal of the college Prof (Dr) Zahoor Ahmad in his address appreciated the active role and participation of students and staff in environmental awareness campaigns of the college. He discussed the inevitable importance of the environment in sustaining life on Earth.

In his address, the principal quoted Noam Chomsky’s famous saying that “Nature is neither an infinite sink nor an infinite source” and emphasized the role of students in safeguarding the environment.

The seminar witnessed distinctive speeches of Adnan Rashid HoD Environmental Sciences, Dr. Mehraj Hajini, HoD Political Science and some student participants on the theme, ‘Land Degradation, Desertification & Drought Resilience’.

In his speech, HoD Environmental Sciences Adnan Rashid presented a detailed map of land degradation and desertification across the globe with special reference to India.

Dr Mehraj Hajini on the other hand highlighted the issues of environmental pollution and possible catholicons to protect it.

The student speakers, Arafat Rasool, Ifshana Bano, Qazi Sharik of BG 4th semester and Danish Manzoor and Bisma Jan of BG 2nd semester deliberated upon environmental degradation and the ways to protect our surroundings for present and future generations.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participating students.