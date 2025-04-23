World Earth Day: KU hosts Earth Day celebrations

Srinagar, Apr 22: To raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable practices, a two-day celebration of Earth Day -2025, themed “Our Planet, Our Power” started here at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Tuesday. The event, organised by the Department of Earth Sciences (DES) KU in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) KU, is sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India (GoI).

The two-day event serves as a platform to engage young minds in meaningful conversations and creative expressions around environmental protection, while encouraging practical action to address the growing ecological challenges in the Himalayan region. Activities include debate competitions, painting contests, cultural performances, and a student rally, with participation from campus students and school children from various schools of district Srinagar.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan said, “The impact of climate change in the valley is visible and alarming. Our young generation must understand their responsibility in protecting the earth and preserving it for those who come after us.”

Commissioner Secretary, Department of Science & Technology J&K, Saurabh Bhagat (IAS), in his address, highlighted the region’s environmental vulnerability and stressed on the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard the planet.

Dean Research KU, Prof. Mohammad Sultan Bhat, highlighted the urgency of adopting research-driven approaches to tackle climate-related issues.